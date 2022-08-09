Jury deliberations start in deadly motorcycle crash trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of a truck driver charged with killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire three years ago. Twenty-six-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faces negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct charges in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash that killed seven members of a Marine motorcycle club. Closing statements on Tuesday raised questions about who was more at fault: the trucker accused of swerving back and forth across the road or eyewitnesses accused of contradicting each other. Prosecutors argue Zhukovskyy repeatedly swerved back and forth before the crash, while defense lawyers say the crash was caused by the lead biker.

