Fewer than 1 in 3 insured hepatitis C patients getting cure

NEW YORK (AP) — A new government study found that fewer than 1 in 3 people infected with hepatitis C are getting the treatments that can cure them. Experts say insurance restrictions appear to be part of the reason for the surprisingly low usage. The pills can cost tens of thousands of dollars but can wipe out the infection in only a few months. The study released Tuesday found that overall, less than a third of people with health insurance get the medicines within a year of diagnosis. The hepatitis C virus does most of its damage by infecting the liver.

