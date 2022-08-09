FBI search at Trump Mar-a-Lago estate one of several probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate marked a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of the law enforcement scrutiny of the former president, but the Florida operation was just one part of one investigation related to Trump and his time in office. The potential legal peril from multiple quarters comes as Trump lays the groundwork for another presidential run in 2024. He has denied any wrongdoing and worked to cast Monday’s search as a weaponization of the criminal justice system and a political ploy to keep from another term in office. Here’s a look at the probes under way in different states and venues.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

