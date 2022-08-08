Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video shows the officer wrestling a handcuffed man to the ground on Friday in McComb. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin down the handcuffed man. The officer later pointed a weapon at the man’s brothers as they filmed the incident. All three men were arrested. Officials say the incident is being investigated. One expert said the video displayed “Bad Policing 101.”

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

