Russia halts U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenals

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has announced a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenals under a pivotal arms control treaty. It cited Western sanctions that hampered similar tours of U.S. facilities by Russian monitors. Moscow’s move reflects soaring tensions with Washington over Russia’s military action in Ukraine. It’s the first time Russia halted U.S. inspections under the New START nuclear arms control treaty. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Western sanctions on Russian flights and visa restrictions effectively have made it impossible for Russian military experts to visit U.S. nuclear weapons sites, giving the U.S. “unilateral advantages.” The ministry claimed that the freeze is temporary and is allowed by the pact “in exceptional cases.”

