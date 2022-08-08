Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian rocket has successfully launched an Iranian satellite into orbit. The Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled at 8:52 a.m. Moscow time (0552 GMT) Tuesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. Minutes after the launch it placed the Iranian satellite called Khayyam into orbit. The remote sensing satellite is named after Omar Khayyam. He is a Persian scientist who lived in the 11th and 12th centuries. Iran has said the satellite will remain fully under its control and no other country will have access to information it gathers. But there have been allegations that Russia may use it for surveillance of Ukraine amid its military action there.

