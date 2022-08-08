Polls open in Kenyan presidential election said to be tight
By CARA ANNA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Polls have opened in Kenya, where an unusual presidential election is underway. A longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. The election is considered close, and East Africa’s economic hub could see a presidential runoff for the first time. The top candidates are Raila Odinga, who has vied for the presidency for a quarter-century, and deputy president William Ruto, who has stressed his journey from a humble childhood to appeal to millions of struggling Kenyans long accustomed to political dynasties.