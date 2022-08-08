Polls open in Kenyan presidential election said to be tight

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Polls have opened in Kenya, where an unusual presidential election is underway. A longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. The election is considered close, and East Africa’s economic hub could see a presidential runoff for the first time. The top candidates are Raila Odinga, who has vied for the presidency for a quarter-century, and deputy president William Ruto, who has stressed his journey from a humble childhood to appeal to millions of struggling Kenyans long accustomed to political dynasties.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.