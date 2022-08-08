One year after Afghan war, Biden struggles to find footing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nearly 12 months since the chaotic end to the U.S. war in Afghanistan haven’t been easy for Joe Biden. In the summer of 2021, the American electorate largely approved of the new president’s performance. Biden scored high marks for his handling of the economy and the coronavirus pandemic. But things went sideways for Biden after the messy U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. As the one-year anniversary of the end of the Afghanistan conflict nears, analysts say that the episode continues to resonate. Biden is struggling to shake dismal polling numbers and lift American confidence in his administration ahead of November’s elections.

