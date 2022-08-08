Oklahoma prisons director who oversaw executions retiring

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of Oklahoma’s prison system who oversaw the agency’s return to carrying out executions after a seven-year hiatus is stepping down. Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow announced his resignation in a statement on Monday. He did not cite a reason for stepping down. His last day as director will be Oct. 31. Crow joined the agency in 1996 after a career in law enforcement. He helped oversee the state’s return to carrying out lethal injections and was inside the death chamber for the last four executions. He was appointed director by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2019.

