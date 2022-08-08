Officials: 3 civilians killed in clashes in southern Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Military and medical officials say recent infighting among Yemen’s pro-government forces in a southern province has killed at least three civilians. Clashes erupted late Sunday in Ataq, the capital of Shabwa province, between the United Arab Emirates-backed Giants Brigades and Shabwa Defense Forces on one side and the paramilitary police known as Special Security Forces on the other. Both sides are part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the country’s Houthi rebels since 2015. Fifteen people, mostly fighters, were killed in the violence, which followed the UAE-backed governor’s decision to sack an anti-UAE police commander.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.