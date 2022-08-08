Liz Weston: 3 ways to fight inflation and win the long game
By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet
Sometimes the best strategies to deal with inflation align with the best ways to manage your money. For example, delaying the start of Social Security is generally a good idea — but waiting makes even more sense when inflation’s on the rise. Similarly, most people have better things to do with their money than prepay a mortgage, and that becomes even more true when inflation makes your debt cheaper by the day. However, beware advice to invest large amounts of money in supposedly inflation-proof options such as real estate, gold or commodities.