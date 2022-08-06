Taliban: Bomb blast kills 2 people in Shiite area of Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say a bomb went off in a minority Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital, killing at least two people and wounding 22 others. The Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says the blast happened in Puli-e Sokhta area in western Kabul on Saturday. He says one of the wounded is in critical condition. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but blame is likely to fall on the Islamic State group, which has targeted Afghanistan’s minority Shiites in large-scale attacks in the past. The regional affiliate of IS has increased attacks since the Taliban seized power last August.

