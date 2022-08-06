Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike killed a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. That’s according to the militant group Sunday, which has seen their second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict. The killing late Saturday of Khaled Mansour, who led the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad’s operations in the southern Gaza Strip, came a day after another Israeli strike killed the militant’s commander in the north. Already, the fighting has killed some 30 Palestinians and seen rockets fired toward Israel in the worst violence between Israel and Palestinian militants since the end of an 11-day war in 2021. Tensions could escalate further Sunday.

