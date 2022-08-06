Huge crowds watch Amsterdam Pride’s canal parade celebration

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators are lining Amsterdam’s historic canals to celebrate Canal Parade. A flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch military made its way slowly through the waterways on Saturday. The hugely popular LGBTQ Pride event was canceled the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spectators stood several people deep along canals and on bridges to watch the boats packed with partying and singing passengers waving rainbow flags and ballots. It was the 25th version of the parade in the Dutch capital. Early in the event, police stopped a boat supporting farmers who have for weeks protested government plans to slash nitrogen emissions.

