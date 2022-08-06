Authorities in Uganda suspend prominent LGBTQ rights group
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities have suspended the work of a prominent LGBTQ rights group, calling it an illegal entity. Sexual Minorities Uganda has been the East African nation’s most prominent support group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people since 2004. Its leader, Frank Mugisha, said Saturday that authorities who oversee non-governmental organizations advised him to suspend activities, saying his group lacked needed documentation. “This means that the life-saving work we do is on hold,” he said, adding: “The background, of course, is homophobia and transphobia.” The NGO Bureau said in a statement that the group needed to stop work “with immediate effect” because it’s neither a company nor an NGO.