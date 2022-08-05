Skip to Content
Trump-backed challenger gains in Washington U.S. House count

By RACHEL LA CORTE
Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Dan Newhouse was maintaining his lead among other Republicans in Washington state’s primary after days of vote counts. But fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her lead against an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump shrink in recent vote updates. Both drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.  Counties have until Aug. 16 to finish their count and for canvassing boards to certify the results, followed by certification by the secretary of state by Aug. 19.

