Portugal sets new July heat record, worsening severe drought

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s weather service says the Iberian country recorded its hottest July on record last month. It said Friday that the heat worsened Portugal’s drought. It says 45% of the Portuguese mainland is in “extreme drought,” the highest classification, and the rest in “severe” drought, which is the second-highest. Many other parts of western Europe also witnessed torrid conditions in the early summer, and scientists say climate change will continue to make weather more extreme. Southern Europe’s climate is changing to resemble that of North Africa, according to experts. The Portuguese weather service said July was the hottest since national records began in 1931.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.