Police seek to fire officer after video shows excess force

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police department is seeking to fire a longtime officer after video showed him smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement during a Fourth of July weekend fireworks celebration. The Providence Police Department announced Friday that it was recommending the termination of Capt. Stephen Gencarella. He can seek a hearing on the proposed termination. According to The Boston Globe, video posted on social media shows Gencarella smashing the handcuffed man’s face into the ground. The department said Gencarella is currently employed but is on injured status. The state attorney general’s office is investigating the incident.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.