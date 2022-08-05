Norwegian cruise ship runs aground; no passengers on board

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Norwegian cruise ship operator says one of its ships has run aground in a fjord off the Nordic country’s west coast. Hurtigruten said the MS Richard With cruise ship was not in ordinary service and there were no passengers on board when the incident happened Friday. It occurred near the mouth of the Sogne Fjord, Norway’s longest and deepest fjord. The company says no one was injured and that the crew was not in any danger. It said the the ship is stable and awaiting towing assistance. Hurtigruten operates popular cruises along Norway’s scenic coastline.

