New attacks against illegal miners after South Africa rapes
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Violence against illegal miners in South Africa has spread despite calls for restraint from the country’s president. It follows the arrests of more than 80 men, some thought to be miners, over the gang rapes of eight women last week. Miners’ camps were torched Friday and roads around townships outside the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, were barricaded with rocks and burning tires as residents protested against the presence of illegal miners. Many of the miners are migrants from other African countries, and the violence has raised concerns over xenophobia. Police said eight women were raped on July 28 during an attack by heavily-armed men, some thought to be illegal miners.