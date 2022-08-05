Indiana funeral set for congresswoman killed in crash
GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski will be held next week in her home state of Indiana, where she and three other people were killed in a head-on highway collision. Palmer Funeral Homes says on its website that the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Granger Community Church. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m. Authorities say Walorski, who was 58, was in an SUV with two staff members Wednesday when it crossed the median of a northern Indiana highway for unknown reasons and collided with an oncoming vehicle near the town of Wakarusa. She, her staffers and the woman driving the other vehicle were killed.