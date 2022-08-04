WHO Africa sees 10-year growth in healthy life expectancy

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Africa’s regional health body announced on Thursday that the continent recorded a ten-year increase in its healthy life expectancy from 2000 to 2019, citing a new report that also shows it is the highest growth for any region across the world over the same period. Dr. Lindiwe Makubalo, assistant regional Director for WHO Africa, says the increase also exceeds the global average and is attributable to better essential health services, improvement in health service coverage, in productive and maternal health and in health services to tackle infectious diseases. Makubalo says “a lot” still needs to be done especially with regards to boosting public health financing, with Africa’s record still below the global average of 64 years.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.