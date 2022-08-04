US keeping ex-prison chief as top adviser after rocky tenure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons is keeping its former director on the payroll as an adviser to his successor, at least for a short time. Critics say retaining Michael Carvajal, even for a few weeks, could slow progress in overhauling the troubled agency. He’s being rewarded with an influential new role even though concerns from lawmakers, the administration and others about his leadership hastened his exit from the top job. Carvajal submitted his resignation in January but wasn’t replaced until Tuesday. Officials tell The Associated Press that he’ll be a senior adviser to the new director, Colette Peters. She’s pledged to reform the agency, which was plagued by myriad problems during Carvajal’s two years in charge.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

