Ukrainian cities shelled, including one near nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s presidential office says that powerful explosions have rattled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and a city close to the country’s biggest nuclear power plant sustained a barrage of shelling amid Russian attacks in several regions. The office said Thursday that at least four civilians were killed and 10 more wounded over the past 24 hours, with nine Ukrainian regions coming under fire. Two districts of Mykolaiv, which has been targeted frequently in recent weeks, were shelled. The separatist-held eastern city of Donetsk also came under shelling, with Russian-backed local authorities saying that five civilians were killed and six others wounded.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.