Sydney realtor says deaths of Saudi sisters not random crime

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Sydney apartment where the bodies of two Saudi sisters were found in June is back on the rental market. Its real estate ad advises their deaths are “not a random crime and will not be a potential risk for the community.” Asra and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli were found dead June 7 in separate bedrooms of the apartment. Police think they died in early May. The decomposed state of their remains has complicated the task of determining the causes of death. Their apartment was open for inspection on Monday. An online ad said the apartment had been designated a crime scene and the mysterious deaths remained under police investigation. Police would not confirm or deny the realtor’s advice.

