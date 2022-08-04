Rough waters for NYC’s iconic Staten Island Ferry

NEW YORK (AP) — Add New York’s iconic Staten Island Ferry to the list of city institutions suffering the ripple effect of the coronavirus pandemic. The boats that carry millions of commuters and tourists annually between Staten Island and lower Manhattan have seen service disrupted due to staffing shortages. The problems came to a head on Wednesday evening, when most service was curtailed. City officials blamed earlier service reductions on COVID-19. The union that represents captains, engineers and other crew members says the real problem is workers haven’t had a new contract for more than a decade.

