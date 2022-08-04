Poland sees rise of African migrants coming through Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials say they’re seeing a change in migration over the country’s border with Belarus. They said Thursday that most of those seeking to enter Poland illegally now are Africans who first traveled to Russia, instead of people from the Mideast. The government said the African migrants include those passing through Russia and some who have been in Russia for a longer period of time. In an emailed statement to The Associated Press, the government described the migration as part of a “hybrid operation aimed at destabilizing the NATO eastern flank.”

