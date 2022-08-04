Michigan library’s future uncertain over LGBTQ material flap

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan library faces an uncertain future after a flap over LGBTQ material on its shelves led to the failure of the renewal of a property tax millage that funds most of its budget. The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township outside Grand Rapids will lose 84% of its $245,000 annual budget with the failure of the millage renewal in Tuesday’s primary election, said Larry Walton, the library board’s president. The millage failed with 1,905 no votes to 1,142 yes votes. Walton said Thursday that a small group of conservative residents campaigned against the renewal because the library refused to remove all LGBTQ material.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.