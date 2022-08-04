Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks — with the state’s three clinics relying on rulings and temporary restraining orders to continue operations. Currently, Louisiana’s near total abortion ban is in effect. On Thursday, however, plaintiffs challenging the legislation filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court. If the higher court rules in their favor, enforcement of the ban will once again be blocked. The plaintiffs don’t deny the state can now ban abortion, but argue that the law’s provisions are contradictory and unconstitutionally vague.

