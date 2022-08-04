Israel sends reinforcements to Gaza border as tensions rise

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it is sending additional forces to the area around the Gaza Strip as it braces for possible attacks after the arrest of a senior militant in the West Bank this week. Authorities closed roads and other areas around Gaza after a raid Monday night in which troops arrested a senior member of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Islamic Jihad, which rejects Israel’s existence and has carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years, said it was going “on alert” and raising its readiness in response.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.