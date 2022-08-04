Funeral home where 31 corpses found has license suspended

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The license of a southern Indiana funeral home has been suspended after more than 30 unrefrigerated bodies were discovered there last month, including some that were badly decomposed. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday that the State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Services has approved the suspensions of the licenses of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville and its director, at the request of his office. Police discovered 31 unrefrigerated corpses at the funeral home in early July. The discovery prompted an investigation and at least two families filed lawsuits. Rokita’s office said in a statement that its investigation is ongoing.

