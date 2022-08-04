Fire at music pub in eastern Thailand kills at least 13

BANGKOK (AP) — Police and rescue workers say at least 13 people were killed and dozens injured when a fire broke out early Friday morning at a crowded music pub in eastern Thailand. Video circulating on social media showed people fleeing the pub while thick black smoke billowed from the door and then the entrance through which people were escaping was suddenly engulfed in flames. Police said the cause of the fire at the Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 100 miles southeast of Bangkok, is under investigation. Several witnesses told Thai media they saw smoke and fire on the ceiling near the venue’s stage followed by the sound of explosions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.