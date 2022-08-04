Aurora police: Man doused 2 with gas in possible hate crime

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in a Colorado suburb say they’re looking for a man who doused two customers with gasoline at a fueling station after confronting them because they were speaking Spanish and “don’t belong here.” Aurora police say the man looked for something to ignite the gasoline before smashing the rear window of the victims’ vehicle, taking the keys and leaving. Authorities are investigating the July 23 incident as a hate crime. The department said the man confronted the victims inside the station store after hearing them speak Spanish and “told them they don’t belong here.” He then allegedly followed them to their car and used a station pump to spray them with gasoline.

