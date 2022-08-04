Albert Woodfox, inmate who spent decades in solitary, dies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Albert Woodfox, a former inmate who spent decades in isolation at a Louisiana prison and then became an advocate for prison reforms after he was released, died Thursday of complications from COVID-19. In a statement, his family says the 75-year-old died at a hospital in New Orleans. Woodfox and two other men became known as the “Angola Three” for their decades-long stays in solitary at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and other prisons. In 2016, Woodfox pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the 1972 death of prison guard Brent Miller and was released. Woodfox consistently maintained his innocence in Miller’s death.

