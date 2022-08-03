Volcano begins erupting in southwest Iceland near airport

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Authorities in Iceland say a volcano in the southwest of the country has started erupting. The Icelandic Meteorological Office says the eruption is near the Fagradalsfjall mountain, 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik. A live video feed from the site shows molten lava spewing from a narrow fissure. An eruption in the same area last year produced spectacular lava flows for several months. The eruption follows days of small earthquakes in the area and is close to Iceland’s international airport. Iceland is located above a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic and averages an eruption every four to five years. The 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano grounded air travel across Europe for several days.

