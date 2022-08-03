UN fact-finding mission will probe Ukraine prison killings

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief says he is appointing a fact-finding mission in response to requests from Russia and Ukraine to investigate the killings at a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine that the warring nations accuse each other of carrying out. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday he doesn’t have authority to conduct criminal investigations but can conduct fact-finding missions. Russia claims Ukraine’s military used U.S.-supplied rocket launchers to strike the prison, killing 75 POWS The Ukrainian military denied making any rocket or artillery strikes and accuses Russia of mining the prison barracks and setting them alight.

