UK leadership election rules changed over security fears

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has delayed sending out ballots for the party’s leadership election after a warning from the intelligence services about the risk of fraud. Ballots had been due to be mailed out early this week to about 180,000 party members. The party said it decided to “enhance security” on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre. The party had intended to allow members to vote online or by post, with an option to change the vote until Sept. 2. It now says each member will get a unique code that allows one, unchangeable vote. Tory members are choosing between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

