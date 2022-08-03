Troops of Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh clash; 3 killed

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have reignited in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Nagorno-Karabakh military officials said drone attacks carried out by Azerbaijani forces on Wednesday killed two of their troops and wounded another 14. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said one of the country’s servicemembers died in what it alleged was a “terrorist act” by “illegal Armenian military formations.” It says the Azerbaijani military carried out a “retaliatory operation” in response. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The region lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenians. A 2020 war in the region killed more than 6,600 people.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.