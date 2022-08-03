Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk. According to a police report, the 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence. According to the report, a semitruck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County. The truck driver used her semi to steer the golf cart driver to the shoulder of the interstate.

