Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created ‘living hell’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made their lives a “living hell” by pushing claims that the killings were a hoax. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse was killed at Sandy Hook, testified Tuesday on the final day of testimony in the two-week trial. They’re seeking at least $150 million from Jones. Both parents said they had received death threats, harassment and experienced ongoing trauma because of Jones. Jones later testified and apologized to the parents, saying he never intended to hurt them. Closing arguments are expected Wednesday after more testimony from Jones. The 2012 attack killed 20 first-graders and six staffers at the school in Newtown, Connecticut.

