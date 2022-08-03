Prime minister resigns, adding to political turmoil in Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s prime minister has announced his resignation, adding to political uncertainty in the South American nation as President Pedro Castillo faces several criminal investigations after only a year in office. Aníbal Torres said Wednesday that he wants to return to university teaching. Torres was Castillo’s fourth prime minister. Previously, he had been justice minister since Castillo took office July 28, 2021. Castillo was a rural teacher before he shocked Peru’s political elite by winning election as president campaigning on promises to improve education, health care and other services. But the political neophyte’s first year has seen near constant turmoil, with Castillo staving off two impeachment attempts.

