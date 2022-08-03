Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:02 AM

Pence touts Wisconsin GOP governor candidate Kleefisch

KION

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with his pick in battleground Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, calling Rebecca Kleefisch “a proven conservative” as she faces an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump. Trump plans to hold a rally Friday for Tim Michels just miles away from where Pence appeared Wednesday for Kleefisch in conservative Waukesha County, a Milwaukee suburb that’s long been key to Republicans. Pence is a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He appeared with former Gov. Scott Walker. Kleefisch served as his lieutenant governor for eight years and Pence and Walker have been close political allies for years.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content