Pence touts Wisconsin GOP governor candidate Kleefisch

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with his pick in battleground Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, calling Rebecca Kleefisch “a proven conservative” as she faces an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump. Trump plans to hold a rally Friday for Tim Michels just miles away from where Pence appeared Wednesday for Kleefisch in conservative Waukesha County, a Milwaukee suburb that’s long been key to Republicans. Pence is a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He appeared with former Gov. Scott Walker. Kleefisch served as his lieutenant governor for eight years and Pence and Walker have been close political allies for years.

