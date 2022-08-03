Open primary may save Trump’s GOP targets in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary. In early returns Tuesday night, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Trump-endorsed candidates in both races were in third place. Because Washington is a vote-by-mail state and ballots just need to be in by Election Day, it can take days to learn final results as ballots arrive at county election offices throughout the week.

