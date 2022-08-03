Nintendo’s profit rises despite shortages of computer chips

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo’s profit in the April-June quarter rose 28% from a year earlier on healthy demand for its games, although console sales were dented by a shortage of semiconductors. The Japanese video game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises said it expects to sell 21 million Switch machines in the fiscal year that ends in March 2023. Other game makers like Sony are also hurting due to the chips shortage but have also gotten a boost from COVID-19, which kept people at home. As pandemic precautions ease, that boost for sales and profits is wearing off.

