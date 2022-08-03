Nashville council axes GOP convention bid; Milwaukee in line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s metro council has dealt what’s likely final blow to hosting the next Republican National Convention. Their vote leaves Milwaukee as the almost-certain host in 2024. Councilmembers in the reliably Democratic city in a Republican southern state voted 22-10 Tuesday night to spike a draft hosting agreement. And last month, the RNC’s site selection panel recommended Milwaukee. Mayor John Cooper expressed concerns about security and the economic trade-off of having to mostly shut down Nashville’s bustling downtown for the convention. Others said it clashed with Nashville’s values. Sponsor Robert Swope said after the vote that Nashville risks ruining its welcoming and inclusive reputation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.