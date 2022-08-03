Most of Nebraska wildfire contained, despite lack of rain

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews made substantial headway in containing a western Nebraska wildfire that earlier destroyed some homes. Ben Bohall with the Nebraska Forest Service said Wednesday morning that officials believe the Carter Canyon Fire south of Gering was about 85% contained after being only about 30% contained going into Tuesday. Fire crews had hoped for forecasted storms to bring heavy rains to help douse the flames, but Bohall said the storms instead brought only light showers and lightning strikes that sparked two additional fires. Bohall says crews quickly extinguished the new fires while continuing to form a containment line around the wildfire, which has scorched about 25 square miles of mostly grass and timberland.

