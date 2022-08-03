Man charged with killing NY cop released from prison in May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The 21-year-old man accused of killing an upstate New York police officer and wounding his partner has been charged with aggravated murder. If convicted, Kelvin Vickers would face life in prison without parole. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced the charge Wednesday. It is included in an eight-count grand jury indictment that also contains attempted murder, assault and weapons counts. Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed and Officer Sino Seng was wounded July 21 when a shooter opened fire as they sat in an unmarked vehicle. Vickers has pleaded not guilty to initial charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons counts.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.