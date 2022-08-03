Journalist, 2 others killed in Mexico; 13th this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist was among three people killed inside a bar in central Mexico, the 13th media worker killed in the country this year. Guanajuato Gov. Diego Rodríguez Vallejo condemned the Tuesday night killings of Ernesto Méndez and two others via Twitter Wednesday. Press freedom organization Article 19 said that armed attackers stormed a bar owned by Méndez’s family in San Luis de la Paz late Tuesday. Méndez was the director of the local outlet Tu Voz, or Your Voice. It was not immediately clear whether Méndez was enrolled in the federal government’s protection program for journalists and human rights defenders under threat.

