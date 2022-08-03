Germany announces new coronavirus measures for fall, winter

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says basic coronavirus requirements will remain in place during the coming fall and winter, when experts expect COVID-19 cases to rise again as people spend more time indoors. Under rules announced Wednesday, face masks and presenting proof of a negative coronavirus test will be mandatory from October until early April at hospitals, nursing homes and other locations with vulnerable people. Passengers on airplanes and making long-distance trips by train and bus also will have to wear masks during that period, as they do now. However, Germany’s 16 states have the authority to adopt their own rules. State governments could decide to require masks and adopt regular testing at schools.=

