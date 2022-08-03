Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:32 PM

Federal gun charges for 2 accused of plotting July 4 attack

KION

By DENISE LAVOIE
AP Legal Affairs Writer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With the suspects now facing federal gun charges, a judge has dismissed state gun charges against two men who police said planned a mass shooting in Richmond on the Fourth of July. Neither man has been charged specifically with planning a mass shooting. Julio Alvarado-Dubon and Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas are both Guatemalan immigrants. They were charged in state court last month with possession of a firearm by a non-U.S. citizen. Richmond police held a news conference to announce that they had thwarted a July 4th mass shooting planned by the men. Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said Wednesday that her office asked federal authorities to take over the case.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content